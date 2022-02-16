HUL Co-Launches Biggest Suvidha Centre In Dharavi Serving 50,000 People

Reshma Sheikh homemaker shared her experience of the Suvidha Centre, “Thanks to Suvidha’s laundry services, I can now avoid a burdensome chore and have more time available for myself and my child.”

7 Suvidha centres are currently operational across Mumbai thereby bridging the access gap and driving positive behavioural changes in the communities. Over 2,00,000 people benefit from these centres.

Since these centres have been built in close consultation with the local community keeping their needs in mind, majority of people agree that using the Centre has improved their self-esteem.

“I am extremely satisfied with this job and have never thought of leaving it. I make a living here serving the community. People now call me Suvidha 'Didi' (sister),” says Saroj Sagar Karale, Centre Manager.

The Dharavi Suvidha centre is powered by solar energy and will also focus on water conservation. The centre has been built to treat and reuse grey water for the community toilets. Additionally, rainwater harvesting techniques and re-usage of treated wastewater will save an estimated 6.5 million litres of water every year.

Over the next decade, ten more centres will be built in Mumbai, serving nearly 4,00,000 people and conserving 800 million litres of water.

Good hygiene and sanitation are vital necessities and basic rights of every individual. Combine that with efficient private-public collaboration and the active involvement of the community and you have a sustainable, deeply impactful model of progress.