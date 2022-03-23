Home Is Where The Heart Is

Viewers can look forward to new elements this season. It delves deeper into the celebrity’s home and the décor stories behind each spectacular home. Their fascination with nature and the need to get back to it by building their private abode in mother nature’s lap, is an inherent mood throughout this season. This desire to connect more deeply with nature and their loved ones is evident in their décor choices that many can relate to. The colours, upholstery, use of wide-open spaces and high ceilings, are all aspects of the home that each of them has painstakingly contemplated and worked on.