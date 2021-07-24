All That Looks Clean, Isn't Always Fresh. Ask The Smelly Toilet!

Eyes can’t see the enemy, but the nose can sense it

Often, when cleaning bathrooms, we do so until the hard water stains disappear, which then makes our eyes tell our brains - “the toilet is clean now.” But that is just half the battle, for what we cannot see is what mostly causes diarrhoea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and other diseases.

What many people do not know is that one of the root causes of common toilet problems like limescale, soil, microbial film, and malodour is the residual water that is left on the toilet surface after flushing. If microbial organisms could talk, they would tell you how much they love this residual surface water - it’s their breeding ground after all. Microbes do what they do - they multiply. And when the grime in our bathroom spaces is allowed to settle in, they multiply exponentially. That is why it is important that we clean these spaces not only regularly but also with the right product.