‘Comedy Couple’: A Delightful Take on Modern-Day Relationships

They are a riot on stage and complement each other very well. As a viewer, what strikes you the most about them is how identifiable they are. They have trouble looking for a place to move in together because landlords won’t rent to an unmarried couple. In fact, they also get almost married. Each of them has friends that the other doesn’t like. Like all couples, they have their share of lovers’ tiffs too.

It was very sensible on the part of the makers to give Deep and Zoya their individual backstories. We know why they are the way they are. Zoya has been brought up by a single mother (Pooja Bedi), while Deep has conservative parents back home who are under the impression their son is employed with an IT company.