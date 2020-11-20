Decoding The Phenomenal Popularity of MX Player’s ‘Aashram’

Almost every single day, there are news reports from across India that expose the criminal acts of such 'godmen’. This is where a show like Aashram makes all the difference. It helps create awareness among the masses so they can protect themselves and their loved ones from falling victim to such frauds.

It’s been a long time that a show has got so much love from viewers the way Aashram has. It’s a compelling series that has managed to strike the right chord with audiences. We can’t wait to see where things go from here.