The 8 Best New Cryptocurrency to Invest in This Year

3. Decentraland (MANA) – Popular Crypto for Exposure to the Metaverse

Decentraland is a virtual world hosted on the Ethereum blockchain which looks to combine the growing NFT sector with exciting metaverse-based concepts. Within Decentraland, users can create avatars and construct in-world items, which are structured as NFTs.

These NFTs can then be monetized through the marketplace, with transactions taking place in MANA – Decentraland’s native token. Due to MANA’s close ties to the Decentraland ecosystem, the token has become an excellent way to gain exposure to the growth of this project.

4. Ethereum (ETH) – Leading Cryptocurrency Project with Imminent Upgrade

Ethereum needs no introduction, as this blockchain network has provided the foundation for thousands of dApps to be launched. These dApps are based in various industries, from NFTs to DeFi, offering exciting alternatives to legacy systems.

Unfortunately, Ethereum has been plagued by high GAS fees, which have caused developers to look elsewhere. However, this trend seems to be ending soon due to the imminent upgrade to Ethereum 2.0, which looks set to boost scalability – and reduce fees markedly.

5. Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Cheap Cryptocurrency to Buy with ‘Meme Coin’ Potential

When investors look for which cryptocurrency to buy with ‘meme coin’ potential, Shiba Inu tends to make an appearance. Shiba Inu has benefitted remarkably from the rise of Dogecoin, helping the token produce quadruple-digit returns in late 2021.

SHIB sets itself apart from DOGE since the coin has numerous use cases outside of speculation. The recent launch of ‘ShibaSwap’ has created an ecosystem for SHIB to thrive, with an NFT marketplace providing another compelling reason to hold the token.

6. Avalanche (AVAX) – New Cryptocurrency to Buy 2022 with High Price Potential

Another exciting new cryptocurrency to invest in 2022 is Avalanche. Avalanche is a blockchain network that looks to improve upon the foundation set by Ethereum, as it uses three distinct blockchains rather than one.

By taking this approach, the Avalanche network can spread specific tasks across different chains, which dramatically increases scalability and reduces fees. Thus, by investing in AVAX, the network's native token, investors can benefit from Avalanche's growth in the months ahead.

7. Algorand (ALGO) – Eco-Friendly Crypto that Rivals Ethereum

Algorand is a 'Pure Proof-of-Stake' blockchain that looks to offer a viable alternative to Ethereum, as it seeks to be far more scalable whilst remaining decentralized. The project was founded by MIT scientist Silvio Micali, who won the Turing Award back in 2012.

ALGO is the native token of the Algorand network and is used for staking and paying transaction fees. However, ALGO investors can also hold their tokens in a non-custodial wallet to earn passive rewards, which combines neatly with the token's speculative potential.

8. Chainlink (LINK) – Best New Crypto for Smart Contract Platforms

Rounding off our list of the best cryptocurrencies set to explode in 2022 is Chainlink. Chainlink is an 'oracle network' that can provide off-chain data to blockchain networks whilst remaining decentralized.

This service is crucial for dApps to run effectively, as smart contracts tend to require extensive datasets to provide services within the DeFi sector. As this area of the market grows more prominent, the demand for Chainlink’s services will likely follow suit – meaning that LINK could be a great asset to hold long term.

How to Buy the Best New Crypto Coins

Now that you have an idea of which project could be the next cryptocurrency to explode, detailed below is a quick overview of the investment process for Lucky Block and DeFi Coin – two of the most exciting coins on the market:



How to Buy DeFi Coin

Step 1 – Set Up a Crypto Wallet : Set up a BSC-compatible crypto wallet, e.g. Trust Wallet or MetaMask.

Step 2 – Purchase BNB : Obtain some Binance Coin (BNB) from a respected broker or exchange.

Step 3 – Link Wallet to DeFi Swap : Click ‘Connect to a Wallet’ on the DeFi Swap homepage and follow the instructions to link your wallet.

Step 4 – Buy DeFi Coin: Set up the BNB to DEFC swap, enter your desired swap amount, and confirm the transaction.

How to Buy Lucky Block

Step 1 – Set Up a Crypto Wallet: Set up a BSC-compatible crypto wallet, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Step 2 – Buy BNB: Purchase some Binance Coin (BNB) from a licensed broker or exchange. Step 3 – Connect Wallet to PancakeSwap: Click ‘Connect Wallet’ on PancakeSwap’s homepage and link your crypto wallet. Step 4 – Buy Lucky Block: Search for LBLOCK, decide how much BNB you’d like to exchange, and confirm the swap.

Conclusion

This article discusses which projects could become the next cryptocurrency to explode, touching on their use cases and value potential for the months ahead. Defi Coin takes the top spot on our list due to its innovative mechanics and its passive income potential.

(This partner article is authored by Matt Williams. Hailing from Northampton UK, Matt has keen interest in stocks and crypto, and writes on ways to earn passive income online to achieve financial freedom.)

“The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by QDML or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.”