A Poem Thanking All The Brave Nurses Who Redefine ‘Care’ Every Day

It would be an understatement to say that the last couple of years have been challenging for all of us. Across the world, we’ve had to take a hard look at some of the things we take for granted, like the freedom to travel, to go out, or to even hug someone we care about. We’ve also seen how vulnerable we can be in the face of some kind of medical emergency. But tough times shape tougher people. And nurses have shown us exactly that through their sheer grit and resilience in the face of this pandemic.

The pressure on our healthcare workers has been tremendous, but like true professionals, they have risen to the challenge and continue to do so day in and day out. And when it comes to providing constant care, especially in a situation where a patient’s own family is forced to stay from them, nurses have proven to be shining beacons.

Lying in a hospital bed in isolation while suffering from an unfamiliar disease is not something anyone looks forward to. But nurses, through their dedication and selflessness, make recovery as comfortable as possible. If it weren’t for nurses, who risk their lives every day by showing up for work even during these unprecedented times, patients would feel much more stressed during their stay at hospitals. The round-the-clock care a COVID19 patient needs, demands a level of professionality very few possess. But nurses go above and beyond to ensure we are taken care of. In doing this they are redefining care, hope, selflessness, patience, and love.

