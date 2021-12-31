2021 Unboxed: Croma Decodes India’s Electronic Choices

An increasing number of Indians switched to buying more number of coffee-makers owing to the work from home culture. And with health and hygiene being at the forefront of everything, Indians washed clothes equal to the weight of 22,000 dinosaurs during the year, naturally leading to a rise in the number of washing machines sold. Men have also grown more concerned about their appearances with 13 men buying grooming products for every woman purchaser.

Besides these ongoing trends, Croma’s 2021 Unboxed also revealed that regional and urban-specific cultures played a significant role in influencing consumer choices in electronics. Mumbaikars topped the list of most gaming laptops purchased this year while Bangaloreans bought the most dishwashers. People in Hyderabad bought the most quantities of table fans this year while those in Kolkata bought the maximum number of gadgets together with extended warranties. Sticking to their heritage and tradition, people in Ahmedabad continue to prefer making their own flour, with Amdavadis topping the flour mill purchase league.