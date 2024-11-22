WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Maharashtra-Jharkhand Elections & More

In the run up to the voting day in Maharashtra assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted four audio clips on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The party claimed that the audio clips carried conversations involving Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Nana Patole (Congress) and IPS officer Amitabh Gupta.

In the audio clips, it could be heard the leaders talking about money and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin) and all of them were speaking with one Gaurav Mehta, who is allegedly an employee of an audit firm.