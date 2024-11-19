Maharashtra BJP's Vinod Tawde With Rs 5 Cr Cash Day Before Voting? What We Know

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday, 19 November was allegedly caught distributing Rs five crore cash at Vivanta Hotel in Thane's Virar.

The voting for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra is slated to take place on Wednesday.

Videos from the spot show Tawde being contronted by a mob of party workers of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and Nallasopara MLA Kshitij Thakur.