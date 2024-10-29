The Kaurs of 1984: How Sikh Women Continue to Fight '40 Years of Injustice'

Considering Trilokpuri as no longer safe, the women decided to escape.

“We walked all the way to Pandav Nagar, begging for food. Our kids hadn’t eaten a bit since the day before. We were hardworking Sikhs, and we had to beg for food… We lost everything that day…”

By noon, the women and the kids reached Patparganj Police Chowki. The policemen there got some food for them.

But they soon asked them to leave the chowki, and head to the Pandav Nagar Gurdwara.

The Gurdwara was under-construction at the time. A group of local Sikhs, with swords in hand, had barricaded the area, preventing the mob from entering.

“We spent the night there. We were given food and shelter. But we couldn’t sleep all night, afraid of the mob. There was a lot of commotion on the streets outside. So we picked up stones and debris and climbed the roof of the Gurdwara. Whenever the mob would come, we would throw stones at them. This went on for the entire night,” Darshan recalled.

But the next morning, the locals asked them to leave the premises and seek shelter in Gurdwara Damdama Sahib.

So on November 3, the women thought of crossing the Yamuna river, and reaching the other side of Delhi.

“When we reached near Yamuna, we saw Gurdwara Damdama Sahib, standing tall across the railway tracks on the other side of the river. So we headed towards that side, thinking we will definitely get shelter there.”

“But as we were trying to cross the railway tracks, we were stopped by the army from going to Gurdwara Damdama Sahib. We pleaded to them that we had no other place to go, and our kids were hungry, so at least let us have langar here. But they didn’t listen to us, and asked us to go to Kalyanpuri instead.”

“So we headed back a little bit. We were thirsty. We had to drink the dirty water of Yamuna.”

It was then that Darshan saw why they weren’t being allowed in the area.