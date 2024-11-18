ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Edited Photo Viral as Sanjay Raut’s Tattoo on Man’s Back in a Disrespectful Way

In the original image, a man got tattoos of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray on his back in 2022.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
An image of a man's back with tattoos of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut is being shared on social media platforms.

The tattoo depicting Raut has been presented in a disrespectful manner.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as the viral image is edited.

  • The original image shows a man named Ramanna Jamadar who tattooed the faces of Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray on his back, in 2022.

What we found: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and found a report by LokSatta from 13 September 2022.

  • This report contained many images of a construction worker from Solapur named Ramanna Jamadar with tattoos on his back. However, only Uddhav and Aditya Thackeray's tattoos were visible on his back in the pictures.

  • Jamadar had done so to express his solidarity to Shiv Sena.

  • Another report by TV9 Marathi from 2022 noted Jamadar's interview where he displayed his tattoo again.

  • In the interview, the man mentioned that it took more than nine to ten days to complete the tattoo. Jamadar also praised and told how much he respected the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief.

  • We also found the image on X, shared by a profile named Kalyani Ganesh Wagh. The post noted, "Shiv Sena means Loyalty." The profile tagged prominent X accounts linked to the party.

Conclusion: The edited image of the man's tattoo has gone viral to falsely show Raut in a disrespectful way.

Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Maharashtra Election 

