This Video Doesn’t Show Congress Candidate’s Rally in Akola, Maharashtra

A video showing people on different vehicles carrying Islamic flags is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Congress' candidate Sajid Khan Mannan Khan's rally in poll-bound Maharashtra's Akola.

What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have said, "Look at their flags. Flags of Palestine, Iran, Iraq, ISIS, Hezbollah.. No Indian flag. Guess this election rally is from which country? This is in the secular Maharashtra state Akola west. Congress party candidate Sajid Khan Mastan Khan election rally (sic)."