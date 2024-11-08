ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did PM Modi 'Predict' Trump's 2024 US Election Win? No, This Video Is Old!

This video dates back to 2019 and is being shared out of context.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
A video is going viral on social media showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, "Abki baar Trump sarkar", with USA president-elect Donald Trump standing in the back.

This comes after Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

Users are sharing the video to claim that PM Modi predicted Trump would win the 2024 election.

An archive of the video can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 22 September 2019 when PM Modi addressed a community summit in Texas, USA.

  • In fact, he was referring to Trump's statement about 'abki baar, Modi sarkar'.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google which led us to several reports about PM Modi's visit to Texas in September 2019.

  • A report shared by Hindustan Times mentioned that PM Modi made this statement at a community summit, Howdy Modi, held on 22 September 2019, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

  • Taking a cue, we looked for the official video/live stream on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and found the version.

  • At 2:54:18 timestamp, PM Modi says, "We in India, have connected well with President Trump The words of candidate Trump, "Abki baar, Trump sarkar" Ring loud and clear."

  • This makes it clear that PM Modi was not chanting in support of Trump, but instead, he was quoting him.

Clarification from MEA: In October 2019, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that PM Modi's remark have been "misinterpreted" and stated that it wasn't used to endorse Trump’s candidature for his 2020 re-election campaign.

  • A report shared by Hindustan Times, Jaishankar clarified that PM Modi’s used “Abki baar Trump Sarkar” slogan to refer to what Trump had said while speaking to the Indian American community during his presidential campaign.

This report was published on 1 October 2019.

(Source: HT/Screenshot)

The 2020 US presidential elections resulted in Democratic candidate Joe Biden winning 306 electoral votes compared to 232 won by Trump's Republican party.

Conclusion: An old video is being shared to claim PM Modi predicted Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential elections.

