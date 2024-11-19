Old Video of Babulal Marandi Criticising PM Modi Passed Off as Recent

A video showing former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media platforms as a recent one.
What's the video about?: In the 59-seconds-long clip, Marandi was seen alleging that PM Modi did not fulfill his promises made in 2014 and said that the latter's party is making people fight on religious lines.
Marandi further said that if PM Modi continued to be the prime minister, he would turn India into Pakistan.
What are the facts?: This viral clip could be traced back to at least December 2018, which predated Marandi joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
How did we find that out?: We conducted a keyword search on Facebook in Hindi and found a longer version of the viral clip uploaded on a handle named 'हम झारखंड के लोग'.
It was posted on 14 April 2020 with a caption when translated to English said, "If Modi remains the #Prime Minister of the country , then in the next five years India will become Pakistan, there will be riots here every day - Babulal Marandi..."
Another round of keyword search directed us to the same video published in 2018, on a Facebook profile called 'Ashok Gope'.
Its caption said, "People who vote for the BJP are the worst...Babulal Marandi."
It was posted on 14 December 2018. This showed that the viral video lacked context and predated Marandi's joining hands with the BJP, which happened in 2020.
Conclusion: The video of Marandi criticising PM Modi is old and is unrelated to the recent elections.
