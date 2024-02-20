'Tai or Vahini?': Supriya vs Sunetra May Be Pawar's Toughest Battle For Baramati

"I have never been interested in politics. It's not my arena. There are many around me who insist (on joining politics), but I have never thought in that direction," said Sunetra Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar while speaking to a Marathi news daily in February 2023, when asked about why she had not joined active politics for all these years.

Exactly a year later, she is now being perceived to be the "only candidate in Baramati worthy enough to challenge Supriya Sule," according to many in the party unit.