Altered Video of Amit Shah Shared as Him 'Disrespecting' Jharkhand BJP Leaders

A video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is being circulated to claim that he recently disrespected former Chief Ministers of Jharkhand, Champai Soren and Babulal Marandi, during a public event.

What did the video show?: In the 26-seconds-long clip, Shah could be heard saying, "Babulal come forward, Dineshananda come forward, Champai come forward, Champai, Oo, come forward."

Who shared it?: Congress party's Social Media Chairperson Supriya Shrinate shared the video with a caption in Hindi that said, "Such an insult! Just because the people you are calling are tribals. Amit Shah, why are you so irritated with the tribals?"