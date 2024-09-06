Did LIC Issue This Notice Announcing the Withdrawal of All Its Plans? No!

An image purportedly shared by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is going viral on the internet to claim that the group has recently announced the withdrawal of all its plans by 30 September.
What is the truth?: LIC has not issued any such announcement regarding the withdrawal of its plans.
Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, clarified that the viral claim is fake.
How did we find that out?: We went through the official website of the LIC to check the recent press releases issued by the group.
Team WebQoof did not find any release on the website that talked about the withdrawal of all its plans.
The last one was published on 2 September, which mentioned about the celebration its 68th anniversary.
PIB clarifies on X: The official X handle of PIB's fact-checking wing clarified that the viral notice is "fake." The post that was shared on 2 September further clarified that no such announcement has been made by the LIC.
Conclusion: This notice announcing the withdrawal of all plans was not issued by the LIC.
