ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did LIC Issue This Notice Announcing the Withdrawal of All Its Plans? No!

PIB took to its X handle to highlight that the viral notice is fake.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image purportedly shared by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is going viral on the internet to claim that the group has recently announced the withdrawal of all its plans by 30 September.

PIB took to its X handle to highlight that the viral notice is fake.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar such claims can be viewed here and here.)

What is the truth?: LIC has not issued any such announcement regarding the withdrawal of its plans.

  • Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking wing, on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, clarified that the viral claim is fake.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Clipped Video of Director Anubhav Sinha Goes Viral With False Claim

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: We went through the official website of the LIC to check the recent press releases issued by the group.

  • Team WebQoof did not find any release on the website that talked about the withdrawal of all its plans.

  • The last one was published on 2 September, which mentioned about the celebration its 68th anniversary.

PIB took to its X handle to highlight that the viral notice is fake.

No such press release was issued by the group.

(Source: LIC/Screenshot)

PIB clarifies on X: The official X handle of PIB's fact-checking wing clarified that the viral notice is "fake." The post that was shared on 2 September further clarified that no such announcement has been made by the LIC.

Conclusion: This notice announcing the withdrawal of all plans was not issued by the LIC.

Also Read

Old, Unrelated Photo Falsely Shared as Recent One of Protest in Brazil

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×