Fact-Check: No, Rahul Gandhi Did Not Say Congress Will 'Remove Reservations'

A video showing Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole talking about a statement purportedly made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and asking what is wrong with the statement, is being widely shared on social media.

The video: The video, which shows Patole talking about Gandhi, “What did he say there? That when everyone in our country is on equal footing, we will think about reservations. What is wrong about this?”

The claim: The clip is being shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries, such as IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, who said that Rahul Gandhi said he, or the Congress party, said they “will remove reservations.”