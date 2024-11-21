Edited Clip Viral to Make False Claims About CPI(M) Meeting West Bengal

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Clip Viral to Make False Claims About CPI(M) Meeting West Bengal

In the original clip, the people were singing a Bollywood movie’s song and not a Hindu bhajan.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
A video showing members belonging to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is being shared to claim that they were heard singing devotional music or Hindi bhajans (devotional songs) of Lord Rama.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false as the clip is edited.

  • In the original clip, the members were singing a song named "Neel Gagan pe Udte Badal" from the film Khandan.

  • The video is from Nandigram where the CPI (M) had organised a meeting to protest against violence inflicted on women, price rise, unemployment and housing.

What we found: We divided the clip into multiple screenshots and found several similar clips on different social media platforms.

  • X user @dibyendux posted the same video and replied to Nilanjan Das, state general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress. The user noted, "Employees of Trinamool Congress's IT cell Meanwhile, they're spreading fake news against CPI(M) West Bengal 24x7." (sic)

  • In the clip, the left party members were heard singing a different song and not the devotional music, as claimed.

  • We also came across a post on Facebook on a group named "The CPI(M) West Bengal." It was uploaded on 19 November.

  • Similarly, we could not hear the bhajan being sung by the people in the video.

  • The post noted that the party had organised a meeting in Tekhali Bazar, Nandigram to protest against the violence inflicted on women, price hike of daily essentials, record unemployment, demand of housing for real recipients.

Paritosh Pattanayak, member of the CPI(M), also uploaded same visual on their page. The Quint has reached out to Pattanayak for further inputs and the story will be updated once the response is received.

We tried identifying the song being sung by the party members in the videos by running a keyword search. Team WebQoof found that the song's name was Neel Gagan Par Udte Badal from the film Khandan which starred Sunit Dutt and Nutan.

Conclusion: An edited video has been shared to falsely claim that CPI(M) was singing devotional songs.

