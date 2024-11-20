BJP Shares AI Audio Clips of Amitabh Gupta, Sule, Patole To Allege 'Poll Fraud'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared four audio clips on their official X (formerly Twitter) account to claim that it is a conversation recorded involving Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Nana Patole (Congress) and IPS officer Amitabh Gupta.

The conversations revolved around money and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin), and all of them were speaking with one Gaurav Mehta, who is allegedly an employee of an audit firm.

BJP shared these audio clips on 19 November, a day before Maharashtra was set to witness assembly elections and claims that these are 'proof of polling fraud'.