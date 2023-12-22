WebQoof Recap: Misreporting Around Italian PM, Claims on CM Siddaramaiah & More

WebQoof Recap: Here are some of the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
(Source: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
From misinformation around Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to clipped video of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah going viral with false claims, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A small clip of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni stating Islam is 'incompatible' with Italian culture is being shared on social media platforms.
This has been published by several social media users and media organisations who have claimed it as a recent comment.
The Italian PM did not make this comment recently.
However, we found out that the video is at least five years old.
We found longer versions of the video, which were shared by verified Italian news organisations in 2018.
You can read our fact-check here.
A photo of the new Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma standing at the door of a crowded bus is being shared on social media.
Those sharing have claimed that it shows Sharma travelling in a state transport bus just months before becoming the CM of Rajasthan. They added that it reflects his 'humble background.'
A video of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is being shared to claim that he admitted that Congress failed at fulfilling promises it made at the time of campaigning for the elections.
This was even shared by Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president and former Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR).
An archive can be seen here.
A video showing several people standing on a stage which 'collapses' after a while is being shared to claim that it happened after an 'Imam' spoke against Jews in Pakistan.
But, this claim is false.
This video is old and dates back to 2018. It shows a stage set up for a political gathering collapsing in Pakistan.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of activist Rajiv Dixit discussing the history of the Indian National Anthem and the involvement of Nobel prize winner Rabindranath Tagore is being shared on social media.
Dixit claimed that Tagore wrote the anthem to honour King George V, the then-ruler of India during British rule.
He further mentioned that the ruler was impressed by the song and decided to award Tagore with the Nobel Prize in Literature, in his capacity as the chairman of the Nobel committee.
He also claimed that Tagore was urged by Mahatma Gandhi to return the award after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, however, Tagore refused.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
But these claims are false. Tagore did not write the national anthem for the monarch and made this clear in official letters.
In 1913, King George V did not hold the position of chairperson in the Swedish Academy, the body responsible for awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature.
Tagore did not to return the Nobel Prize, which was never awarded by the British.
You can read out fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)