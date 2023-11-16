'There's Some Anti-Incumbency, but No Scope for Hung Assembly in Telangana': KTR

Acknowledging that the anti-incumbency against the ruling party in Telangana could dent their winning margin in key constituencies, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS’) working president and state Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao, stated that the party is attempting to appease the disgruntled voters who are vocal about being unequal recipients of welfare schemes.

In an interaction with The Quint, the minister said that the BRS' topmost priority "is to be the first to cross the post in the state."

Read the excerpts of the interview here: