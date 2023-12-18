Fact-Check: Old Video of Stage Collapsing in Pakistan Shared With a False Claim

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across an old YouTube video.
This was shared by a news channel from Pakistan called 'Public News' on 18 July 2018.
This was the longer version of the viral video.
The title of the video stated that it shows the stage collapsing during Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) election campaign.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to a report shared by The Express Tribune on 18 July 2018.
The report stated that the stage setup for a political gathering by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Peshawar collapsed after the party workers overburdened it.
It also mentioned that the leaders spoke about the Islamic system in Pakistan and did not state anything about Jews, as claimed.
What does the viral video say?: We checked with an Urdu-language speaker who confirmed to The Quint that the viral video does not show the political leaders speaking about Jews.
It shows the leaders welcoming other party leaders.
Conclusion: An old video from Pakistan showing a stage collapsing in middle of an political gathering is going viral with a false claim related to Jews.
