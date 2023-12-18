Join Us On:
Fact-Check: Old Video of Stage Collapsing in Pakistan Shared With a False Claim

The video is from 2018 and shows the stage setup for a political gathering of the Jamaat-e-Islami collapsing.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video is going viral on the internet which shows several people standing on a stage which collapses after a while.

The claim states that the stage collapsed after an 'Imam' spoke against Jews in Pakistan.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to 2018 and shows a stage set up for a political gathering collapsing in Pakistan.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, we came across an old YouTube video.

  • This was shared by a news channel from Pakistan called 'Public News' on 18 July 2018.

  • This was the longer version of the viral video.

  • The title of the video stated that it shows the stage collapsing during Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) election campaign.

  • Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search which led us to a report shared by The Express Tribune on 18 July 2018.

  • The report stated that the stage setup for a political gathering by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Peshawar collapsed after the party workers overburdened it.

  • It also mentioned that the leaders spoke about the Islamic system in Pakistan and did not state anything about Jews, as claimed.

The video is from July 2018.

(Source: Tribune/Screenshot)

What does the viral video say?: We checked with an Urdu-language speaker who confirmed to The Quint that the viral video does not show the political leaders speaking about Jews.

  • It shows the leaders welcoming other party leaders.

Conclusion: An old video from Pakistan showing a stage collapsing in middle of an political gathering is going viral with a false claim related to Jews.

