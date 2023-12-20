'I Was Called a S**t in Court': Rajasthan Ex-Judge Writes to CJI Alleging Assault

"I'm still getting threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers ever since I've called out a few senior advocates," Eliza Gupta, ex-civil judge and judicial magistrate from Nagaur, Rajasthan told The Quint.
This comes days after Gupta wrote a letter on 15 December to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on seeking justice after being unduly harassed and losing her job.
A few days ago, a UP judge wrote a letter to CJI on her ordeal of sexual harassment by a senior. Disheartened by her letter, 35-years-old Gupta from Delhi mustered the courage to narrate her account after having written to several authorities and getting no response.
"I had to lose my job as a judge because I raised my voice against such incidents on 6 October 2023. Being a judge, I was harassed. My FIR was not registered and I was removed from service without any prior notice/intimation/inquiry...I was removed from service with stigmatic remarks which will not allow me to live peacefully with dignity in any part of the world," she alleges in her letter.
'Hammered Hands on Dais While Shouting'
She claims that a few senior lawyers "threatened, abused and assaulted" her and also allegedly abused the Governor of Rajasthan while she was discharging her duties.
They hammered their hands on the dais and as per Gupta, these were their remarks:
"Kis pagal ne seat par bitha diya, apne aap ko pata nai kya samajhti hai, r*nd hai, abhi sabko bula ke maja chakhate hai, iski choti pakad ke dais se neeche utarte hain, tujhe jo karna hain karle, main tujhe dekh lunga..."
("What retard they have given the seat to, what does she think of herself? she is a sl*t. We'll call everyone and cause her to suffer. We'll hold your braid and drag you down the dais. Do whatever you want, we'll see to you..")
'Transferred 4 Times in 2 Years & Lost My Job'
The Quint has accessed the letter, wherein she alleged how shortly after, she was transferred to Jodhpur the next working day.
She alleged, "I had to lose my job because I initiated contempt proceedings against two undisciplined advocates and raised my voice against them. My own department did not support me and favored these advocates and did not register the FIR."
Gupta also mentioned other lawyers and noted:
"In the past I was shamefully harassed, threatened so much by few seniors and other advocates and due to complaint against them to District Judge & Registrar General of Rajasthan High Court and also requested for police protection but no action was taken in respect of those complaints. I was transferred 4 times in 2 years."
Gupta alleged that two senior lawyers whom she has named in the letter have been sending her threatening messages to pressurise her into redacting her complaint.
Demanding prompt action, Gupta wrote, "My own faith in the judicial system of Rajasthan has been shaken. With folded hands, I seek your guidance....I do not seek mercy/willing death but rather justice and will fight till I die for the protection of judges."
While she waits to get some response from authorities, Gupta told The Quint, "I want my service back. Even in private jobs, you are given a reason or a notice. But in law, for a woman, there is no safety. I want action against the culprits too."
