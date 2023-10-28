'Please Get My Brother Back': Promised Job In Italy, 5 Indians Stranded in Libya

“My brother has been stranded in Libya since February. We have lost all contact with him and not heard from him for over 15 days now. My mother is very anxious,” 25-year-old Harpal Singh told The Quint on 26 October.

His brother, Hari Singh, is among five men from Haryana who were promised a well-paying job in Italy by unscrupulous travel agents but now find themselves stranded in conflict-ridden Libya for nearly nine months.

The five men – Gurpreet Singh, 31; Hari Singh, 29; Vikas, 27; Kunal Rana, 21; and Anuj Kumar, 20 – belonging to Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh were flown from Delhi to Dubai in February this year.