Lingayat, Vokkaliga, AHINDA: Will Caste Census Change Equations in Karnataka?

Following in the footsteps of the Bihar government, the Congress-led government in Karnataka said it would "definitely publish" the findings of the 2015 caste census undertaken by the State Commission for Backward Classes, which is likely to submit its report in November this year.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said last week that he has requested the outgoing chairman of the commission, Jayaprakash Hegde, to submit the report, and that "if he does so, we will definitely issue it."

The release of a caste census report appears advantageous to the Congress and the 'INDIA' bloc – as it may help bust the "homogenous Hindutva" narrative of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).