A Nod to Pan-Asian Modernity: A UNESCO Tag for Santiniketan Was Long Overdue

The journey of Santiniketan earning a place on UNESCO's World Heritage List was a long and arduous one.

It all started in 2005, when many intellectuals, including writer Mahasweta Devi, took note of the progressive decay of the environment in and around Santiniketan, thanks to the real-estate sharks who were building townships and houses indiscriminately. That very year, the Supreme Court passed an Act barring indiscriminate construction in the popular West Bengal town, where Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore established the Visva-Bharati University over a century ago.

It was the same university that decided to apply for the prestigious UNESCO tag in 2009.