A Presidential PM in 2024: A Stronger Narendra Modi and a Weaker Parliament

All this makes me wistfully remember Vajpayee again. In one of his speeches at a function in FICCI Bhavan in New Delhi, he shared his thoughts on how Indian democracy ought to function. He was in the opposition then. "Democracy is not simply a game of 51 percent versus 49 percent," he exhorted. "Those in the majority should not behave as if they have untrammelled power. The minority also represents the voice of the people. Furthermore, those in the majority today may become the minority tomorrow – and vice versa. Therefore, all of us in the political establishment should follow the letter and spirit of the Constitution."

The last word should go to Gautam Bhatia, an eminent constitutional law scholar, and a bold thought leader. In a brilliant and prescient paper published in November this year, he foresaw last week’s developments in the Indian Parliament. It is titled Presidential in all but the name: The centralising drift in legislative/executive relations in India.

Bhatia writes, "Formally, India remains a parliamentary system, at both the central and the state level. This parliamentary system is encoded into the Constitution, and elections are contested at a constituency level, often on a party ticket, for a seat in Parliament. And Legislature and Executive are expressly separated in the Constitution. In practice, however, we have seen that power is increasingly concentrated in the political executive. A number of things contribute to this."

"The Xth Schedule strengthens the party leadership over individual legislators. Executive-controlled Speakers enable executive control over the House, including over the Opposition, which – in any case – has no constitutionally guaranteed rights to fall back upon. Such Speakers can also remove the Upper House from the equation altogether, by classifying bills as money bills. We can therefore see that there is a centralisation of power in the political executive that resembles the President of a Presidential system but with none of the safeguards or veto points that characterise such systems," he adds.

Bhatia’s conclusion: “Indeed, the closest analogy might be the executive Presidents of the late-19th and mid-20th century Latin America, who governed without any significant constraint or check and balance. In the Indian context, it would be the Prime Minister who comes to occupy that role: formally, still a parliamentary system, but to all effects and purposes, and in terms of power, a Presidential system, albeit without the safeguards that either Presidentialism or Parliamentarianism have to offer. And as we have seen, much of this is enabled both by the Constitution’s own text and silences, which facilitate – or at least tolerate – a centralising drift within towards the Executive.”

Simplified, Bhatia’s warning means that, post 2024, India will most likely have a Presidential Prime Minister.

Not something Vajpayee would have applauded.

(The writer, who served as an aide to India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is the founder of the 'Forum for a New South Asia – Powered by India-Pakistan-China Cooperation'.)