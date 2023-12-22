Clipped Video of CM Siddaramaiah Shared To Claim Congress Can’t Fulfill Promises

A video showing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going viral to claim that he is admitting that Congress failed at fulfilling promises made before the elections.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president and former Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR), also shared the viral video.

What does he say in the video?: He says in Kannada, "Where would we get the money from? Where will I get the money from? We might have said something before the elections. Can we follow up on whatever we had said?"