Clipped Video of CM Siddaramaiah Shared To Claim Congress Can’t Fulfill Promises

This video is clipped and is being shared with a false context.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Clipped Video of CM Siddaramaiah Shared To Claim Congress Can’t Fulfill Promises
A video showing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going viral to claim that he is admitting that Congress failed at fulfilling promises made before the elections.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) working president and former Minister for IT and Industries, KT Rama Rao (KTR), also shared the viral video.

What does he say in the video?: He says in Kannada, "Where would we get the money from? Where will I get the money from? We might have said something before the elections. Can we follow up on whatever we had said?"

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is clipped.

  • The original video shows Siddaramaiah criticising the former BJP government for their unfulfilled promises.

How did we find out the truth?: We found Siddaramaiah's reply to KTR's post on X (formerly Twitter).

  • He replied to the post clarifying that this video is edited and the claim was fake.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • He also plugged a different post which had dismissed the viral claim.

  • The post made on 17 December said, "In a concerning turn of events, certain BJP leaders like Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi, and others have engaged in spreading misleading information about me. The deceptive tactic involves circulating an edited video that distorts my statements, falsely implying an admission of the Congress's inability to fulfill promises made in 2023."

  • He further adds that in the original video, he targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not being able to fulfil the promises that they made in the 2008 and 2018 manifesto.

  • He also mentions that the Congress party delivered 158 of the 165 promises made in 2013.

  • He also attached the edited and longer version of the video with the post.

  • We also found another longer version of Siddaramaiah's speech shared by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Sessions' YouTube channel on 15 December.

  • The title said, "Karnataka Assembly Winter Session Belagavi 2023-24".

  • The viral clip can be seen from 4:57:50 and 4:59:00.

  • Here, he was quoting BS Yediyurappa's remark, which he made during his tenure as the state's chief minister. The opposition asked him whether he forgave the loans, and he replied, “Do I have a printing machine? Where should i bring the money from?"

Conclusion: A clipped video of Siddaramaiah is going viral to claim that he admitted that Congress does not fulfil its promises because they don't have money.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

