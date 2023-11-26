Karnataka Caste Census: As Shivakumar Backs Vokkaliga Demand, What's at Stake?

Sources told The Quint that Siddaramaiah is not going to bow down to pressure from any quarters regarding the caste census report. The idea to conduct a caste survey to determine the socio-economic and educational backwardness among communities was his brainchild; he was the first chief minister in the country to order such a survey in 2015.

According to him, no caste-based survey had been undertaken after 1931 owing to the subsequent World War and India's Independence from the British.

"The idea to have a study done on the economic and social backwardness of all castes struck me after the Supreme Court's ruling on the Mandal Commission in 1992. I got an opportunity to make an announcement of a caste-based survey in my budget presentation for 2004-2005. But in July 2005, I was dismissed as deputy CM in the JD(S)-BJP coalition government and could execute it after becoming the CM in 2013," he had said on the floor of the Legislative Assembly in 2016.