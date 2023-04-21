WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around AAP, Media Misreporting, and More

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju shared a clip on his Twitter handle showing Delhi's Education Minister Atishi Marlena visiting a dilapidated school and enquiring about its condition.

Rijiju targeted the state's former Education Minister Manish Sisodia and said that Marlena has exposed the condition of Delhi's "world class" school models.

However, we found that the school came under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).