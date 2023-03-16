ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Akhilesh Yadav Attends Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Qawwali Night
Actor Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a qawwali night for their friends and family.
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to get married in traditional style. The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 earlier this year. They began their pre-wedding festivities in March and have since held a sangeet, haldi and other ceremonies. This time around the couple hosted a qawwali night. The ceremony was attended by Akhilesh Yadav.
Topics: Akhilesh Yadav Swara Bhasker Fahad Ahmad
