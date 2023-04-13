How Modi’s Easter Message Rings Hollow Sans Real Action To Safeguard Christians

It’s not hard to guess the reasons for the move. One is the upcoming G20 Summit that India will host in New Delhi in September. Having pitched India as "the mother of democracy’’ for the Summit, the Modi government is determined to put its best foot forward with an image makeover to counter a popular Western perception of the BJP as 'anti-minority'.

In this context, it may be pertinent to point out that 14 of the 20 member countries of this elite international grouping are Christian-majority nations.

The second reason is Kerala with its 18 percent Christian population which can swing an electoral outcome decisively in around one-third of the seats. Buoyed by its recent performance in assembly elections in the Christian-dominated Northeastern states of Nagaland and Manipur, the BJP is now seriously eyeing Kerala where victory has long eluded it despite a strong RSS presence in the state.

With just a year left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it would seem Modi has decided to give a huge push to the BJP’s Christian outreach in the state with a personal intervention. Not only has he set new standards for a PM by attending an Easter service but also had 'Happy Easter' cards printed in his name and distributed to prominent members of the Christian community in Kerala and New Delhi. The cards had a photograph of Jesus in the resurrection pose with a picture of Modi beneath it. This is unique for a BJP leader by any measure.