President Appoints AAP's Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj as Delhi Ministers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were appointed as ministers in the Delhi government by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, 7 March.

This comes days after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain resigned from the cabinet. Sisodia and Jain are in jail over a the alleged liquor scam and money laundering charges respectively.