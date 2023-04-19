'Right-Wing Behind It': Muslim Workers To Lose Their Jobs in MP's Maihar Temple

Ayyub Khan, 52, is another Muslim employee who joined as a watchman in 1990 – and rose up to be part of the water management team of the Maihar temple.

Following an order passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government, directing the Satna district collector to remove Muslim employees from the famous temple, both Abid and Ayyub Khan stand to lose their jobs.

The order – signed by Pushpa Kulshreshtha, the deputy secretary of the Spiritual Department of Madhya Pradesh – drew massive flak on social media after a snippet of it went viral on Tuesday, 18 April.

The letter asked the Satna district collector, who is also the president of the temple trust, to take action as per the direction of Usha Thakur, he Spiritual Department Minister, and submit its action-taken report within three days. The order directed to remove meat shops from Maihar, terming it "a holy city."