Kiren Rijiju Shares Dilapidated MCD School's Video to Target AAP Government

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju shared a video showing Delhi's Education Minister Atishi Marlena visiting a dilapidated school and enquiring about the state of the school.

What is he saying?: Rijiju shared a ten-second clip on his verified Twitter account on 15 April claiming that Atishi had exposed the condition of Delhi's "world class" school models under the state's former Education Minister Manish Sisodia.