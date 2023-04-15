This Kashmiri Girl’s Appeal to PM Modi Is Heartwarming; Watch Viral Video
Seerat Naaz documented the poor condition of her school in the video and urged PM Modi to take an action
A little girl's special appeal from Jammu and Kashmir for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on the internet.
Seerat Naaz, a student of a local government high school in Lohai-Malhar village in Kathua, requested the PM to do something about their school which is in a poor condition since the past few years.
In the video, Seerat gives a tour of the school, which is visibly in a shambles, and lacks basic facilities like benches, functioning toilets or proper classrooms.
The video has been posted by a local channel on Facebook, and has since gone viral.
Seerat mentions that the students have to sit on the floor as they don't have benches, and as a result their uniforms get dirty. She says, "Please Modi-ji, ek achhi si school banwa do na (Please Modi-ji, build a nice school for us)"
Showing the dirty floor, she adds, "Please, aap se na request karti hoon, aap na achha sa school bana do. Humein niche baithna parta hain aur hamari uniform gandi ho jati hain aur phir humein Mamma marti hain. Humare paas bench bhi nahin hain (I request you to build us a nice school for us. Currently, we have to sit on the floor because of which our uniforms get dirty. Our mothers often scold us for getting the uniforms dirty. We don't have benches to sit on)."
In the 4.5 minute long clip, Seerat shows the uneven and broken floors where the students have to sit, and an under-constructed building. She then points out that their toilet is broken as well, and the students have to defecate in the open.
She ends the video by again appealing to the PM, "Modi-ji, aap poore desh ki sunte ho. Meri bhi sun lo aur achha sa humara yeh school banwa do. Bilkul sundar sa school bana do taaki humein niche taat par na baithna padhe. Taaki Mamma na mare. Taaki achhe se padhai karein. Humara school please achhe se banwa do (Modi-ji, you listen to the entire nation. Please listen to me as well, and build a good school for us where we don't have to sit on the floor. So that my mother doesn't scold me for getting my uniform dirty. So that we could all study well. Please have a nice school constructed for us),"
