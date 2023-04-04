Pregnant Delhi Woman Shot at for Objecting to Loud Music, Suffers Miscarriage

A 30-year-old woman sustained injuries after being shot at by her neighbour on Monday, 3 April, in Delhi's Siraspur after she objected to loud music being played during a function at his house.

"On reaching the hospital, the MLC of the victim was collected wherein the doctor stated that the victim had suffered a gunshot injury on her neck and was unfit for statement," DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The accused, identified as Harish, lives across the street from the victim.