Pregnant Delhi Woman Shot at for Objecting to Loud Music, Suffers Miscarriage

The accused persons have been booked under ection 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
A 30-year-old woman sustained injuries after being shot at by her neighbour on Monday, 3 April, in Delhi's Siraspur after she objected to loud music being played during a function at his house.

"On reaching the hospital, the MLC of the victim was collected wherein the doctor stated that the victim had suffered a gunshot injury on her neck and was unfit for statement," DCP (Outer North) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

The accused, identified as Harish, lives across the street from the victim.

The condition of the woman, who suffered a miscarriage after being shot, is said to be critical, according to news agency PTI.
Describing how the incident unfolded, the DCP said, "On Sunday, there was a ceremony called ‘Kuwan Puja’ of Harish’s son wherein a DJ was playing loud music. On hearing the noise, the victim and her sister-in-law came to the balcony and asked Harish to stop the DJ. Later, a bullet hit her sister-in-law which was fired by Harish, who had taken the gun from Amit."

Meanwhile, the victim's mother said, "Doctors informed that she had a miscarriage. They also said that she received a bullet injury on her neck. She is being treated and more surgeries are likely. She has three kids," PTI reported.

Both Harish and Amit have been apprehended by the police and booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from PTI.)

Delhi 

