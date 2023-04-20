Text on Claims About ‘Transfer of Power Agreement’ and Queen Elizabeth Is False!

Let's take a look at the claims made in this viral message.

The transfer of power agreement: We looked for the agreement being discussed, but did not find any document by this name.

However, the search led us to a copy of the Indian Independence Act of 1947 on the United Kingdom's (UK) government's website.

Here, we looked for any mention of a pension meant to be paid to the the British monarch but did not find anything to support the claim.

The only mentions of pensions in this Act were related to provisions of pensions to the secretaries of states and judges of federal courts.

Moreover, the Act does not mention any terms for its clauses to remain confidential for any period of time.

What do the mentioned Articles of the Constitution say?: We went through the various Articles of the Constitution mentioned in the viral message to check if they prevented the President, Prime Minister or the Parliament of India from amending the Indian Independence Act.

Article 366 provides definitions for various terms used in the Constitution.

In Article 371, the Constitution provides special provisions for the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat. This Article has been amended several times over the years, bringing the number of states with special provisions up to 11.

Article 372 details the continuance of existing laws and their adaptation.

Article 395 repealed the Indian Independence Act and the Government of India Act of 1935.

"10 billion rupees" pension for Queen Elizabeth II? No!: Since there was no clause regarding India paying any amount to the British monarch in the form of pension in the Indian Independence Act, we went through the archives of India's budget documents over the years.