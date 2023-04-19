Photo of Congress Members Falsely Shared as ‘Accused in Atiq Ahmed’s Killing'

The Quint’s Madhya Pradesh reporter identified one of the two people as Sehore IYC President Rajkumar Yadav and the other as former Dewas councillor Vikram Patel from Madhya Pradesh.

We reached out to both Congress members from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress members confirm identities: Speaking to The Quint, Yadav confirmed that it was him in the viral photo and that he was associated with the Congress.

