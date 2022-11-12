Twitter’s Verification Plans Under Elon Musk Are Giving Us The Blues

Even though Twitter only has a fraction of the users that social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, etc. or messaging applications like WhatsApp, Telegram, etc., have, it has historically punched well above its weight in terms of its importance in the public sphere.

Frequently used by journalists, activists, public figures, politicians, and celebrities, this is true of the platform in India as well, where with an estimated 25-30 million users, it is significantly smaller than other social media platforms with hundreds of millions of users.

As users debate whether the Musk acquisition represents the beginning of an end for the platform, Elon Musk has set about implementing his vision to “authenticate all real humans”, something he believes will “defeat the spam bots.”