Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Cockroach Janta Party, E20 Fuel & More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Cockroach Janta Party, E20 Fuel & More

Read our recap to find the viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week!

Anika K & Team Webqoof
WebQoof
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>From fake claims circulating about the Indian government removing security from the US Embassy, to an AI-generated image circulating to show an advertisement by Amul, here are the top five pieces of misinformation we debunked this week. </p></div>
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From fake claims circulating about the Indian government removing security from the US Embassy, to an AI-generated image circulating to show an advertisement by Amul, here are the top five pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)

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From fake claims circulating about the Indian government removing security from the United States' Embassy, to an AI-generated image circulating to show an advertisement by Amul, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.

Also ReadFact-Check: Fake Amul Advertisement Making Fun of TMC Shared as Real

1. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Bees Swarming Over E20 Fuel in Tanks

A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show swarms of ants and bees gathering around a vehicle's fuel tank due to ethanol-blended E20 fuel inside.

An archived version of this claim can be found here. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

However, the video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of bees gathering around vehicle fuel tanks.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadVideo of Police Beating Men Shared With False Communal Claim About Eve Teasing

2. Old Video Shared as Recent Action Against American Diplomats in Delhi

A video is being shared on the internet claiming to show a recent report from Hindi news channel Anandabazar Patrika (ABP) News on the Indian government removing security from the US Embassy and taking away identification cards from American diplomats.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the video is old and shows an ABP News report from 2013. It does not show action against American diplomats after the Indian sailors were killed.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s MTV Roadies Audition? No!
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3. Fact-Check: Fake Amul Advertisement Making Fun of TMC Shared as Real

An image has been widely shared, claiming to show an advertisement by dairy cooperative Amul that takes a dig at the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC). The advertisement carries the text 'TrinAmul' with 'Trin' crossed out, along with 'When Amul arrives, Bengal thrives'.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the viral image circulating to show an advertisement by Amul is AI-generated.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadFact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Yusuf Pathan Joining BJP Goes Viral

4. Does This Video Show CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s MTV Roadies Audition? No!

A video has gone viral on social media, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Founder and President, Abhijeet Dipke's audition on MTV Roadies, an Indian reality television series.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the claim is false, and the video does not show the CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's audition for Roadies. It shows a man named 'Sumit Suryawanshi'.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadVideo of a Church Being Demolished in Kerala’s Idukki Shared With False Claim

5. Fact-Check: Video of Youth Getting Attacked in Aligarh Shared With False Claim

A video of a man getting attacked by a group of men was shared, claiming to show a Muslim youth being beaten by Hindutva activists.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

However, the video does not show a Muslim youth being attacked by Hindutva activists. None of the reports on the incident mentioned a religious angle.

You can read our fact-check here.

Also ReadViral Post Claiming CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Facing Deportation Is False

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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