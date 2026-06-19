WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Cockroach Janta Party, E20 Fuel & More

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From fake claims circulating about the Indian government removing security from the United States' Embassy, to an AI-generated image circulating to show an advertisement by Amul, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show swarms of ants and bees gathering around a vehicle's fuel tank due to ethanol-blended E20 fuel inside.
However, the video is AI-generated and does not show actual footage of bees gathering around vehicle fuel tanks.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video is being shared on the internet claiming to show a recent report from Hindi news channel Anandabazar Patrika (ABP) News on the Indian government removing security from the US Embassy and taking away identification cards from American diplomats.
However, the video is old and shows an ABP News report from 2013. It does not show action against American diplomats after the Indian sailors were killed.
You can read our fact-check here.
An image has been widely shared, claiming to show an advertisement by dairy cooperative Amul that takes a dig at the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC). The advertisement carries the text 'TrinAmul' with 'Trin' crossed out, along with 'When Amul arrives, Bengal thrives'.
However, the viral image circulating to show an advertisement by Amul is AI-generated.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video has gone viral on social media, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Founder and President, Abhijeet Dipke's audition on MTV Roadies, an Indian reality television series.
However, the claim is false, and the video does not show the CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's audition for Roadies. It shows a man named 'Sumit Suryawanshi'.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of a man getting attacked by a group of men was shared, claiming to show a Muslim youth being beaten by Hindutva activists.
However, the video does not show a Muslim youth being attacked by Hindutva activists. None of the reports on the incident mentioned a religious angle.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)