Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Yusuf Pathan Joining BJP Goes Viral

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Yusuf Pathan Joining BJP Goes Viral

We found out that the image was generated using AI.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image is being widely shared, falsely claiming to show MP&nbsp;Yusuf Pathan joining the BJP.</p></div>
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An image is being widely shared, falsely claiming to show MP Yusuf Pathan joining the BJP.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show former cricketer and Member of Parliament Yusuf Pathan joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • The image shows Yusuf Pathan wearing a BJP scarf and receiving a bouquet from Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the image is AI-generated and does not show a real image of Yusuf Pathan joining the BJP.

Also ReadVideo of Police Beating Men Shared With False Communal Claim About Eve Teasing

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which gave the result that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Here is the result of AI-detection by Sightengine.

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI-detection tool, which showed that two detectors flagged the image as being AI-generated.

Here are the results of DeepFake-O-Meter. 

(Source: DeepFake-O-Meter/ Screenshot)

  • According to the latest reports, Yusuf Pathan was among the 19 rebel MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) who submitted the letter to merge with the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The group declared their support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

  • However, neither the BJP nor Yusuf Pathan have made any announcement related to Pathan joining the BJP.

Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show a real image of Yusuf Pathan joining the BJP.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Bees Swarming Over E20 Fuel in Tanks

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