Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image of Yusuf Pathan Joining BJP Goes Viral

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An image is making the rounds on social media, claiming to show former cricketer and Member of Parliament Yusuf Pathan joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The image shows Yusuf Pathan wearing a BJP scarf and receiving a bouquet from Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.
We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which gave the result that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.
We ran the image through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI-detection tool, which showed that two detectors flagged the image as being AI-generated.
According to the latest reports, Yusuf Pathan was among the 19 rebel MPs of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) who submitted the letter to merge with the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The group declared their support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
However, neither the BJP nor Yusuf Pathan have made any announcement related to Pathan joining the BJP.
Conclusion: The image is AI-generated and does not show a real image of Yusuf Pathan joining the BJP.
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