Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Fake Amul Advertisement Making Fun of TMC Shared as Real

Fact-Check: Fake Amul Advertisement Making Fun of TMC Shared as Real

Amul has not released any advertisement recently that makes fun of TMC.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image falsely claiming to show a recent Amul advertisement that takes a dig at TMC is going viral on the internet.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An image falsely claiming to show a recent Amul advertisement that takes a dig at TMC is going viral on the internet. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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An image has been widely shared, claiming to show an advertisement by dairy cooperative Amul that takes a dig at the All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC).

  • The advertisement carries the text 'TrinAmul' with 'Trin' crossed out, along with 'When Amul arrives, Bengal thrives'.

  • The image was shared by Manogya Loiwal, an executive editor and anchor at the New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV).

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim does not show an actual advertisement by Amul.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding the CJP, PM Modi, and ‘Khan Sir'

How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible sources that posted the advertisement.

  • We went through Amul's official social media account, @Amul_Coop, and could not find the advertisement that is being shared widely.

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which suggested that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Here is the result obtained on Sightengine. 

(Source: Sightengine/Screenshot)

  • We ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which also confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

Here is the result obtained on Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A viral claim circulating to show an advertisement by Amul is fake.

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