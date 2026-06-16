Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of a Church Being Demolished in Kerala’s Idukki Shared With False Claim

Video of a Church Being Demolished in Kerala’s Idukki Shared With False Claim

The video was found to originate from Idukki in Kerala.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has gone viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show a church being demolished in Tamil Nadu under CM C. Joseph Vijay's government.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

A video has gone viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show a church being demolished in Tamil Nadu under CM C. Joseph Vijay's government. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video has gone viral on the internet, claiming to show a church being demolished in Tamil Nadu under the current Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government. 

  • The video, which has garnered over 25 thousand views on the internet, is captioned, "Did Joseph Vijay Become the Next Yogi Adityanath? Do you Christian elites really need this... The trap you set today, saying a Christian brother is going to rule, has now turned back on you yourselves..."

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Is it true?: No, the video shows a church in Kerala's Idukki being demolished.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s MTV Roadies Audition? No!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by an Instagram user, christianmission21, sharing the same video.

  • According to the caption under the post, the Maranatha Full Gospel Church being demolished is in the Idukki district in Kerala.

The video's caption states that the Church is in Kerala's Idukki. 

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • Since the watermark of Asianet News, a Malayalam-language news channel, is visible in the video, we searched and found the original report.

  • According to the report, in Pooppara village in Idukki, action was taken to demolish encroached buildings and places of worship near the riverbank. The video shows a place of worship, built by encroaching on the banks of the Panniyar River, being demolished.

The original report by Asianet News

(Source: Asianet News/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows the Maranatha Full Gospel Church in Kerala's Idukki being demolished.

Also ReadFact-Check: Video of Youth Getting Attacked in Aligarh Shared With False Claim

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT