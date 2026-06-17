Viral Post Claiming CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Facing Deportation Is False

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A post is going viral on the internet with the claim that Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, is facing deportation from the United States.
This claim goes viral amid Abhijeet's return to India from the United States.
How did we find out?: We did a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.
When we ran a keyword search, we found a post on X in which Abhijeet replied to influencer Shayan Krishna, who claimed that the CJP founder is being deported back to India.
Abhijeet replied to the post, stating that this is an attempt at distraction and warns against falling for fake news.
MEA Spokesperson's statement: At a press conference on , the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, was asked if he had received any information from the US authorities regarding Abhijeet Dipke's alleged deportation.
He responded to the question, stating that the government has not received any such information.
We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.
Conclusion: There are no reports to support the claim that Abhijeet Dipke is facing deportation.
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