Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Viral Post Claiming CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Facing Deportation Is False

Viral Post Claiming CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Facing Deportation Is False

There are no credible reports that support this statement.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image is going viral on the internet, claiming that the founder of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, is facing deportation from the United States.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An image is going viral on the internet, claiming that the founder of CJP, Abhijeet Dipke, is facing deportation from the United States. 

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

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A post is going viral on the internet with the claim that Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, is facing deportation from the United States.

  • This claim goes viral amid Abhijeet's return to India from the United States.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, there are no reports to support the claim that Abhijeet Dipke is facing deportation.

Also ReadVideo of a Church Being Demolished in Kerala’s Idukki Shared With False Claim

How did we find out?: We did a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.

  • When we ran a keyword search, we found a post on X in which Abhijeet replied to influencer Shayan Krishna, who claimed that the CJP founder is being deported back to India.

  • Abhijeet replied to the post, stating that this is an attempt at distraction and warns against falling for fake news.

MEA Spokesperson's statement: At a press conference on 5 June 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, was asked if he had received any information from the US authorities regarding Abhijeet Dipke's alleged deportation.

  • He responded to the question, stating that the government has not received any such information.

  • We ran the image through Sightengine, an AI-detection tool, which confirmed that the image is 99 percent likely to be generated by AI.

The result by Sightengine. 

Conclusion: There are no reports to support the claim that Abhijeet Dipke is facing deportation.

Also ReadDoes This Video Show CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s MTV Roadies Audition? No!

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