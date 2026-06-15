Does This Video Show CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s MTV Roadies Audition? No!

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A video has gone viral on social media, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Founder and President, Abhijeet Dipke's audition on MTV Roadies, an Indian reality television series.
The clip shows the judge of the TV show, Raghu Ram, yelling at the participant and kicking him out.
The video, posted by X user, @SunainaHoley, has garnered over 462 thousand views.
The video's caption mocks the CJP, stating that Abhijeet, who was in the Roadies audition according to the claim, will be the messiah to the students and will start a revolution.
Is it true?: No, the video shows a man named 'Sumit Suryawanshi' and not Abhijeet Dipke.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a longer version of the audition by a Facebook account, 'The Crazy Wave'.
According to the video, the name of the man who is auditioning is Sumit.
To confirm the identity of the man, we searched using keywords such as 'Sumit' and 'Roadies', and found a video posted on by a man, Sumit Suryawanshi, who talked about his experience on Roadies.
He talked about his experience on the show and shared the same visuals as the original video. This debunks the claim that the video shows Abhijeet Dipke.
Clarification: We found a reel posted by Raghu Ram, a TV show host and a judge in Roadies, who kicked out the man during his audition in the original claim. In the reel, Raghu Ram clarifies that the man in the audition clip was not Abhijeet Dipke, following the recent claim.
Conclusion: The video does not show the CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke's audition for Roadies.
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