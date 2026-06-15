Fact-Check: Video of Youth Getting Attacked in Aligarh Shared With False Claim

A video of a man getting attacked by a group of men was shared, claiming to show a Muslim youth being beaten by Hindutva activists.
The video captioned, 'A Muslim youth is beaten by Hindutva fanatics, even when a woman came to rescue him, she also got beaten.'
The video, shared on X by the user @AIMFORUM1, garnered over 77 thousand views.
Is this true?: No, the video does not show a Muslim youth being attacked by Hindutva activists.
How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and could not find any credible reports supporting the claim.
When we conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found some Instagram pages sharing the same video.
The video shared by an Instagram user, digitallivenews, captioned, 'An incident of physical violence has occurred at the exhibition ground in the Banna Devi area of Aligarh, a video of which is going viral on social media.' (translated from Hindi)
There is no mention of the religion of the youth or the accused men in the caption.
News Reports: We found two news articles reporting the same incident.
Lokmat News reported the incident, stating that the young man in the video was attacked by the family members of the woman with whom he was walking after the family saw the two of them together.
Dainik Bhaskar reported that the incident took place on . According to the report, the family members of the young man assaulted him after seeing him with a young woman.
Neither of the reports mentioned the religion of the people involved in the incident.
Conclusion: The video was shared with a misleading claim and does not show violence on religious grounds.
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