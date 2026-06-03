Three spokespersons of Cockroach Janata Party named by Founder Abhijeet Dipke

The Cockroach Janta Party has appointed three spokespersons ahead of its planned protest in Delhi. The newly named spokespersons are investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka. The appointments come as the party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, prepares for a sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the education system.
According to Deccan Herald, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced these appointments to expand its reach and strengthen its public engagement. The party stated that Saurav Das will serve as chief spokesperson, while Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka will represent the organisation before the public and media.
As reported by The Indian Express, Saurav Das brings experience in investigative journalism, having reported on legal, judicial, and social issues. Vijeta Dahiya is recognised for her work in political research and filmmaking, and Ashutosh Ranka is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics, with prior experience at McKinsey in London.
Coverage revealed that the party’s leadership emphasised its commitment to changing India’s political discourse, stating, “CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders.”
The appointments were announced days before Abhijeet Dipke’s scheduled return to India on 6 June. Reporting indicated that Dipke plans to lead a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, with support from climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly endorsed the movement’s focus on education reform.
“CJP is committed to changing the political discourse of India, and this will be led by a new generation of leaders,” the party said in an official statement.
As details emerged, the party has gained significant traction on social media, particularly among students and young people, since its launch last month. The group describes itself as a “youth pressure group” and has structured its leadership to reflect its growing support base.
In addition, analysis showed that the party’s rise has coincided with legal scrutiny, including petitions seeking investigations into its activities, though recent court decisions have declined to entertain such pleas on jurisdictional grounds.
The party’s emergence followed remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, which referenced unemployed youth as “cockroaches,” sparking widespread discussion and the formation of the CJP as a satirical movement. Further coverage confirmed that the party’s social media presence has faced restrictions, including the blocking of its X account in India on security grounds.
“Das joins the Cockroach Janta Party as an official spokesperson, bringing with him a wealth of experience from the field of journalism,” the group announced.
At the same time, recent developments show that the party’s leadership is seeking legal remedies to restore its social media accounts, while continuing to mobilise support for its protest and advocacy efforts.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.