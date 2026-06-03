Three spokespersons of Cockroach Janata Party named by Founder Abhijeet Dipke

The Cockroach Janta Party has appointed three spokespersons ahead of its planned protest in Delhi. The newly named spokespersons are investigative journalist Saurav Das, political researcher and filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka. The appointments come as the party, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, prepares for a sit-in protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged lapses in the education system.